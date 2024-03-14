It leaves Dons two points adrift of Stockport and having also played three games more.

Midweek results also saw Crewe leapfrog the Dons into fourth spot, with the Railwaymen also having a game in hand.

It’s looking very interesting in the relegation battle after two wins in a row has lifted Forest Green Rovers out of the drop zone at Colchester’s expense.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.