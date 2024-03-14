MK Dons lost ground on the automatic promotion places after a poor defeat at Grimsby Town.MK Dons lost ground on the automatic promotion places after a poor defeat at Grimsby Town.
MK Dons lost ground on the automatic promotion places after a poor defeat at Grimsby Town.

New predicted final League Two table after midweek defeats for MK Dons and Mansfield Town, victory for Crewe Alexandra and a huge win at the bottom for Forest Green Rovers

MK Dons’ automatic promotion hopes suffered a midweek blow after defeat at lowly Grimsby Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 07:09 GMT

It leaves Dons two points adrift of Stockport and having also played three games more.

Midweek results also saw Crewe leapfrog the Dons into fourth spot, with the Railwaymen also having a game in hand.

It’s looking very interesting in the relegation battle after two wins in a row has lifted Forest Green Rovers out of the drop zone at Colchester’s expense.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

89pts (+47)

1. Mansfield Town

89pts (+47) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
86pts (+38)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+38) Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
83pts (+28)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+28) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
80pts (+18)

4. Crewe Alexandra

80pts (+18) Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownLeague Two