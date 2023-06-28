News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes Dons have drifted in the odds to win League Two with SkyBet.Milton Keynes Dons have drifted in the odds to win League Two with SkyBet.
Milton Keynes Dons have drifted in the odds to win League Two with SkyBet.

New predicted finishing position for MK Dons as SkyBet update League Two winners odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Gillingham, Bradford City, Salford City and Accrington Stanley - picture gallery

MK Dons are expected to be in the play-offs this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

But they will face a fight according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced MK at 16/1 to take the title having drifted from 14/1.

It would place MK in the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Dons will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest MK Dons news here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

6/1

2. Stockport County

6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

15/2

3. Notts County

15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh

11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

