New predicted finishing position for MK Dons as SkyBet update League Two winners odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Gillingham, Bradford City, Salford City and Accrington Stanley - picture gallery
MK Dons are expected to be in the play-offs this season.
But they will face a fight according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced MK at 16/1 to take the title having drifted from 14/1.
It would place MK in the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.
Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Dons will do via our social media channels.
Page 1 of 6