MK Dons are expected to be in the play-offs this season.

But they will face a fight according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced MK at 16/1 to take the title having drifted from 14/1.

It would place MK in the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Dons will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest MK Dons news here.

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County 6/1 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . Notts County 15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales