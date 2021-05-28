New role for Crampton will 'take MK Dons forward'

Simon Crampton

MK Dons' new behind-the-scenes structure is one which new Performance Director Simon Crampton believes will improve the club's operations behind-the-scenes.

Having spent 16 seasons at the club in various medical guises including physio and Head of Sports Science and Medicine, Crampton was a key figure in Dons' operations last season as they sought to evade disruption from coronavirus, putting measures in place to ensure the safety of players and staff at Stadium MK.

Taking up his new positions following Andrew Cullen's imminent departure to Portsmouth, Crampton will take on more of the operational responsibility as well, tasked with organisation, structure and performance strategies.

Crampton said: “I am excited and proud to have been given this opportunity. Throughout my 15 seasons at MK Dons, I have been preparing myself to take this next step - I am very motivated and determined and I can’t wait to get started.

“Together with the chairman, Liam and Russ, we have put together a structure that we believe can take MK Dons forward. Within that, I will be looking to drive a high-performance culture across the club and providing everyone with the chance to be the best they can be.