New shift in League Two odds after MK Dons' title rivals make big signing - plus latest prices on Chesterfield, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Notts County and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
League Two’s title contenders have been quick to revamp their squad for a big season ahead.

MK Dons have added the likes of Sam Sherring, Tommy Leigh and promotion winner Laurence Maguire to their squad.

Chesterfield have already made some impressive signings, with Shrewsbury Town captain Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden and Lewis Gordon amongst the players already signed up.

Rivals Doncaster Rovers have also added plenty of quality and could be battling Spireites all the way– with former favourite Billy Sharp leading their charge.

So who are the favourites for promotion as it stands, and who is likely to be facing the drop?

Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

7/1

1. Chesterfield

7/1Photo: George Wood

8/1

2. Gillingham

8/1Photo: Justin Setterfield

8/1

3. MK Dons

8/1Photo: Pete Norton

10/1

4. Carlisle United

10/1Photo: Pete Norton

