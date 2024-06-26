MK Dons will be one of the favourites for promotion next season.MK Dons will be one of the favourites for promotion next season.
New shift in League Two odds after MK Dons' title rivals make statement signing - plus latest prices on Chesterfield, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 14:03 BST
League Two’s title contenders have been quick to revamp their squad for a big season ahead.

MK Dons have added the likes of Sam Sherring, Tommy Leigh and promotion winner Laurence Maguire to their squad.

Chesterfield have already made some impressive signings, with Shrewsbury Town captain Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden and Lewis Gordon amongst the players already signed up.

Rovers have also added plenty of quality and could be battling Chesterfield all the way– with former favourite Billy Sharp leading the Rovers charge.

So who are the favourites for promotion as it stands, and who is likely to be facing the drop?

Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

7/1

1. Chesterfield

7/1Photo: George Wood

8/1

2. Gillingham

8/1Photo: Justin Setterfield

8/1

3. MK Dons

8/1Photo: Pete Norton

10/1

4. Carlisle United

10/1Photo: Pete Norton

