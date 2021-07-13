New signings fire Dons to victory in King's Lynn friendly

Match Report

MK Dons got their pre-season campaign underway with a 3-1 victory over King's Lynn Town at The Walks on Tuesday night.

Scott Twine bagged a brace in the first hour of the game, which was split into 30-minute quarters, before a fine King's Lynn effort from Cameron King pulled a goal back for the hosts. Max Watters saw a great chance saved in the third quarter before prodding home Dons' third with 15 minutes to go.

Playing in front of supporters for the first time since December, two different Dons sides played for an hour each in the unique 30-minute quarters at The Walks.

Josh Martin looked lively from the off, but it was fellow new signing Scott Twine who fired Dons into an early lead after just nine minutes, finishing off with his right foot after an initial shot was blocked into his path.

The first half team featured two trialists and Danny Collinge - the former academy prospect who left the club in 2014 for VfB Stuttgart but none of the trio really stood out .

Twine on the other hand stood out for the first hour, picking up space all over the attacking line, showing plenty of skill as he teed up Charlie Brown for a second quarter effort blocked at close range. To cap his evening, he doubled Dons' advantage six minutes before the half after Tennai Watson, one of the trialists, played a ball in from the byline and after a melee at the near post, Twine added his second.

With 10 changes at the half - Collinge the only survivor for Dons - it took time for the visitors to settle and they allowed Town to get a goal back seven minutes after the restart. Zak Jules gifted the ball to Cameron King, who had just minutes earlier blazed over from close range, and looking up to spot Franco Ravizzoli off his line, lobbed the Argentinean from 35 yards to make it 2-1.

Max Watters almost made an immediate impression on the travelling Dons supporters after signing on loan from Cardiff when he found space in front of goal but was denied bravely by the young King's Lynn keeper who rushed off his line to get his body in the way.

There was little he could do though about Watters' 105th minute goal as Dons made it 3-1. Jules made up for his earlier error by puting a great ball into the mix, and it made it out to Watters at the back post via a flick from Hiram Boateng, and after an initial back-heel attempt, was able to prod home the rebound.

Attendance: 337

First XI: Walker, A Trialist, B Trialist, Lewington, Collinge, Davies, Martin, Kasumu, Bird, Twine, Brown