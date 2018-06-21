Newly formed club is keen to get started

Budding footballers in Newton Longville will have a new place to play next season with the introduction of a new club in the village.

Working with Newton Longville parish council and Longueville Hall the newly formed committee have managed to secure pitches and facilities for junior grassroots football. The club will be starting the season with an U8 and U10 team.

This is a fantastic opportunity for children to play football locally and the community to be involved.

Stuart Hardwick, who has helped set the club up, said: “The newly formed club has managed to gain sponsorship from various companies locally.

“This means we have managed to secure new goals and kits for the U8 and U10 teams.

“Securing this sponsorship has put our new club on the right track and without this help it would have made the task ahead much more difficult. If you are interested in sponsoring the club please get in touch.”

Mr Hardwick believes the new club will help build strong bonds with the community, and he hopes to get local youngsters involved with an open trials day this Friday.

He added: “We look forward to continuing these relationships with the local community, sponsors, parents and players.

“In fact, we are holding and opening event on Friday June 22 which will officially start the club inviting them all villagers, sponsors, parents and players to come and meet the committee and see first-hand how the club will look.”

>> For more information, www.facebook.com/NewtonLongvilleFC