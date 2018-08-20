Newport are still suffering last season hangover

Darren Lynch thinks his Newport Pagnell Town need to get their act together this season after a lethargic start to the UCL Premier Division.

The Swans have just a point to show for their two games so far, and twice threw away the lead at Wellingborough Town at the weekend to draw 2-2.

Dave Baker opened the scoring at the Dog & Duck after 10 minutes, but an own goal two minutes before half time pulled one back for Wellingborough. Newport would go in ahead at the break though when Tom Liversedge headed home from close range in first half stoppage time.

The home side drew level again 10 minutes after the restart with Beppe Freitas scoring from range, before Michael Lyon was sent off with 15 minutes to go. Newport were distinctly second best all afternoon and Lynch later admitted his side rode their luck.

Having finished just three points adrift of the league title last season, the manager said: "I’m coming away over the moon with a point as we wasn’t at it and to be honest they had enough chances to have run out comfortable winners including two absolute sitters. We definitely had all the luck and I won’t complain.

"To me it feels like we’re suffering from a hangover from last season and we need to sort it out quickly.

"We scored two headers and in all honesty we never really created anything else of note, they will feel absolutely devastated that they never got all three points as I would have if I was in their shoes.

"I’ll take our first point of the season and we’ll work hard over the next two weeks to get things right for the Leicester Nirvana game at home."