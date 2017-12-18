Newport go 11 points clear after Eynesbury win

Newport Pagnell Town will be top at Christmas after extending their lead atop UCL Premier Division to 11 points on Saturday, courtesy of a 3-1 win over Eynesbury Rovers.

First half strikes from Tom Liversedge and Fazel Koriya put the Swans 2-0 up after 34 minutes, before Craig Smith pulled one back for the visitors on 59 minutes.

Fazel Koriya found the net to put Newport 2-0 up

Harry Stratton restored Newport's two-goal advantage five minutes later though to secure the victory, seeing them go 11 clear at the top of the table ahead of their trip to Wellingborough on Tuesday night.

"We started very well but they defended well and grew into the game," said manager Darren Lynch afterwards. "Eynesbury started to cause us some problems but we scored at the right time. Fazel broke the offside trap down the right and produced a great ball across the six yard box for tom Liversedge to finish.

"The game then went from one end to the other and some good chances went a begging in both boxes. We then took a two goal lead into half time when Josh Winters broke into the box and unselfishly cut it back for Fazel to score.

"We started the second half a bit slow and they took advantage when there was a mix up between our defender and keeper which allowed their striker to finish and get them back in the game.

Newport vs Eynesbury

"We had weather a storm for while but Tom flicked on to Fazel who slid Harry Stratton in to finish between the keepers legs and give us the two goal lead again, and in turn put the game beyond them.

"Although Damon Herbert made a great last ditch tackle to stop Dom Lawless from scoring a certain goal.

"I’m delighted with the result against a good side and extended our lead to 11 although teams have games in hand."