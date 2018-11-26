Newport hammered by Harborough

Newport Pagnell Town's recent upturn in form came crashing down on Saturday when they were thumped 5-1 by Harborough Town.

Having won the last two games by netting six goals in each, things began well for Newport when Dom Lawless fired them ahead on 22 minutes. But from there, it would only get worse for the Swans.

Aaron Preston netted a brace before half time to give Harborough the lead, before Tony Bartlett netted a double of his own to make it 4-1. Preston completed his hat-trick with 11 minutes to go to emphatically end Newport's strong run.

The result sees Newport drop down to 14th in UCL Premier Division ahead of their FA Vase third round clash with Hullbridge Sports next Saturday.

In SSML Division 2, Old Bradwell United remain in great shape after drawing with Aston Clinton 1-1. Sean Ennis' 88th minute equaliser ensured they picked up a point, but with up to seven games in hand over the teams above them, United sit seventh.

New Bradwell St Peter were thumped 5-1 by third placed Pitstone & Ivinghoe, Unite MK came from 2-0 down to beat Grendon Rangers 3-2, while bottom club Clean Slate were beaten 1-0 by Totternhoe.