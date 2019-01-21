Newport on the wrong side of nine-goal thriller

Newport Pagnell Town's season was epitomised in 90 minutes at Oadby Town on Saturday.

The nine-goal thriller saw Newport come out on the wrong side of a 5-4 defeat, leaving them 14th in UCL Premier Division. In an up and down season for the Swans, the game at Freeway Park proved the same.

Dom Lawless, Newport's in-form striker, opened the scoring for the visitors after just two minutes, but by the 10 minute mark, the home side had not only equalised but taken the lead too. Within two minutes though, Newport were level when Yaw Ofosu netted Liam Smyth's corner.

Lawless then fired Newport ahead from the penalty spot on the half hour mark, but a cheap free kick conceded with two minutes to go before half time allowed Oadby to level at 3-3.

Oadby made the best of starts to the second period when they won and converted a penalty to take the lead, but 10 minutes later Newport were level again through Jake Stronge.

Poor defending from set pieces was proving to be Newport's undoing, and they conceded again to go 5-4 down.

Late in the day, Dave Baker was shown a red card to leave Newport to play the final five minutes with 10 men, unable to find the equaliser.

On Tuesday, Darren Lynch's side take on second-from-bottom Kirby Muxlue.