Newport Pagnell boss leaves less than a day after Wembley defeat

Less than 24 hours after their FA Vase final defeat at Wembley Stadium, Newport Pagnell Town manager Gary Flinn has left the club.

Kai Walters’ 79th minute header secured a narrow 1-0 win for Ascot United yesterday (Sunday) as the Swans failed to retain the Vase, and it turned out to be Flinn’s last game in charge, with both he and assistant manager Gary Chance confirming their departure from Willen Road.

Speaking to the press after Sunday’s game, Flinn had hinted his future lay elsewhere, saying he would be discussing his future with the club this coming week.

Flinn led the Swans through the covid-interrupted seasons, and to back-to-back Wembley finals in the FA Vase. After lifting the Vase in 2022 with a 3-0 win over Littlehampton Town, they returned this year having also finished third in UCL Premier Division.

The statement read: “When Gary Flinn was appointed as the first team manager 4 seasons ago, a complete rebuild was necessary, and alongside Gary Chance they set about regenerating the team on limited resources. What was to follow was beyond our wildest expectations.

“Whilst it was not the story book ending we all hoped for, once the disappointment in losing the FA Vase final has surpassed it will be remembered as an historical achievement for the club.

“For that we can only say thank you to Gary Flinn and Gary Chance, it has been an epic journey! We wish you all the best in your next challenge and we hope to see you at Willen Road again.