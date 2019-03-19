Newport Pagnell brush past high-flying Holbeach

Newport Pagnell Town sprung a surprise on high-flying Holbeach with a comfortable 3-0 win on Saturday.

After the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Deeping Rangers last time out, manager Darren Lynch was without skipper Mark Osborn and striker Tom Liversedge for the trip to Lincolnshire.

But it took Newport just 10 minutes to open the scoring, courtesy of Michael Lyon who needed two bites of the cherry to convert.

They doubled their lead on the half hour mark when Jake Stronge was upended by the Holbeach keeper, allowing Dom Lawless to rattle home the penalty - his 26th goal of the season.

With Holbeach undefeated at home since December, Newport were expecting a backlash in the second period, but it never really came. With 12 minutes to go, Newport wrapped up the result in style, countering from a Holbeach corner, and Josh Winters bursting through to lob the keeper to wrap up the three points.

The result keeps Newport eighth in UCL Premier Division.

In SSML Division 2, Old Bradwell United and MK Gallacticos remain locked together in fifth and sixth after the pair shared a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Scott Valentine put United ahead on 44 minutes, before Leon Lobjoit levelled with seven minutes to go.

New Bradwell St Peter climbed to 11th with a 2-0 win over bottom club Clean Slate.