Newport Pagnell captain’s rallying cry ahead of Wembley final

Newport Pagnell Town will play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the FA Vase

With history in their grasp, Newport Pagnell Town skipper Ben Ford has asked supporters to ‘turn Wembley green’ on Sunday for their FA Vase final against Littlehampton Town.

Nearly 7,000 tickets have been sold to Swans fans making the trip to the national stadium, and many are expected at Willen Road on Saturday afternoon to wave off the team as they head to London the night before.

The players have already been to Wembley this week to get a feel for their surrounds, while the town itself has already got Wembley fever, with green and while flags and murals popping up around the town.

Swans skipper Ben Ford said the players are living their dreams in the run-up to the final, and have urged supporters to roar them on on Sunday.

On Twitter, Ford wrote: “The big day is almost upon us, the players are prepared and ready to go. We cannot wait to see you all down there turning Wembley green.

“The support we have received from the football club, local schools and our families has made the preparation extra special.

“This weekend will not only be ours to remember but will be yours to remember for many years to come! We are living our dream Sunday and hopefully inspire 100s of kids to make it there one day too.

“So from all the players and staff at NPTFC, Safe travels, enjoy the day and experience! Thank you so much for the support and one last thing: Ultras and Oldtras let’s make sure the place is bouncing...NEWPORT ARE MASSIVE EVERYWHERE THEY GO!”