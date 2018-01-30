Newport Pagnell have their lead cut after another postponement

The Elgoods Fenland Stadium was water-logged on Saturday, forcing the table-top clash between Newport Pagnell Town and Wisbech into postponement.

Darren Lynch's side were out to extend their lead atop the UCL Premier League but for the second time in a week were left without a game as the weather played it's part.

Having led Wisbech by five points prior to kick off, the Swans are now just four clear as Yaxley's 2-0 win over Northampton Sileby Rangers means they leap up to second, replacing Wisbech.

Newport take on Desborough Town at Willen Road next Saturday.

In Division 1, Olney Town drew 2-2 with Thrapston Town, thanks to goals from Drew Mitten and Kelvin Igweani and sit eighth ahead of their home clash with relegation candidates Oakham United this Saturday.

In SSML Division 2, Ben Green hit a hat-trick as Old Bradwell United thumped city rivals Clean Slate 6-0. Tommy Cooke bagged a brace while Peter Maxey netted the other as United sit eighth in the table, while Clean Slate remain rock bottom.

There were plenty of goals in the division this weekend, but MK Gallacticos will want to forget it after they were hammered 10-1 by Totternhoe - Juan Bosoka hitting the only goal for Gallacticos. Elsewhere, Unite MK were beaten 3-2 by Park View.