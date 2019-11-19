Newport Pagnell miss out on the chance to close gap to leaders

Newport Pagnell Town twice let slip their lead as they dropped to third in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday after a 2-2 draw with Baldock Town.

Jake Stronge fired the Swans into the lead after 16 minutes, before Alex Coppin pulled one back for the visitors seven minutes before half time.

Newport would go in ahead at the break when Stronge fired in his second of the afternoon in the last minute of the half.

But back came Baldock, netting their second equaliser with 21 minutes remaining to secure a point.

Newport dropped to third in the table as Colney Heath beat Leverstock Green to jump them, while leaders Tring Athletic lost to Leighton Town.

MK Robins moved up to fifth in Division 1 with a 4-3 win over Brimsdown, while in Division 2, city rivals New Bradwell St Peter and MK Gallacticos shared the spoils of a 3-3 draw.

In the Division 2 Cup, Old Bradwell cruised into a quarter-final against Gallacticos with a 3-0 win over Sarratt.