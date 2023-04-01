News you can trust since 1981
Newport Pagnell return to Wembley to defend their FA Vase title

The Swans will face Ascot United at Wembley next month

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2023, 18:08 BST- 1 min read

Newport Pagnell Town will return to the national stadium to defend their FA Vase crown after beating Congleton Town on penalties.

Albie Hall scored the decisive spot kick in Cheshire to send the Swans to back-to-back finals, following a 2-2 draw at Booth Street.

Newport will take on Ascot United in the final on Sunday May 21, with United also securing their place at Wembley on penalties. They shared a 2-2 draw with Corsham Town, before winning the shoot-out 5-4.

Congleton led the semi-final early on through Richard Duffy, but were pegged back first by Jake Watkinson, who got on the end of Ben Ford’s cross, in first-half stoppage time.

Newport then took the lead through Mo Ahmed in the second-half, but Ethan Hartshorn’s volley squared things up for the home side and sent the clash to penalties.

Congleton missed their first two penalties, with Watkinson netting before Kieran Barnes - scorer of the opener at Wembley last season - squandered his spot-kick. Keeper Martin Conway then saved Congleton’s third, but missed his own spot kick as it remained 1-0 to Newport.

The home side netted their fourth spot kick, as did Ben Shephard - who also scored at Wembley last May - and though Congleton netted their fifth penalty, it fell to Hall to rifle home to send the Swans into a second consecutive final.

