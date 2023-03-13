Newport Pagnell Town are a game from Wembley return

Newport Pagnell Town are just a game away from a remarkable return to Wembley Stadium to retain their FA Vase, but must get past Congleton Town first.

The Swans will take The Bears on in the semi-finals of the competition they lifted last May at the national stadium, having edged past Atherstone Town in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out at Willen Road in front of more than 1,500 supporters.

Penalties were the order of the day for Newport as Albie Hall scored twice from the spot in normal time as the Swans came from behind twice to send the tie to the shoot-out.

Hall though would miss in the shoot-out - the fifth penalty which would have secured Swans’ spot in the semi-finals, but keeper Martin Conway - who netted the third penalty and saved the visitors’ fourth - watched on as Atherstone smashed their final kick onto the bar to send them into the semi-finals.

Their opponents Congleton also needed penalties to book their spot in the final four, beating Bury AFC - the phoenix club formed in 2019 - 5-4 in the shoot-out. The Bears sit ninth in the North West Counties Football League.

