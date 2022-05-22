Newport Pagnell Town win at Wembley

Newport Pagnell Town lift the FA Vase at Wembley

History was made by Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday as they thumped Littlehampton Town 3-0 to lift the FA Vase for the first time at Wembley Stadium.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:03 pm

Kieran Barnes’ stunning strike got things going for the Swans after 19 minutes before Ben Shepherd’s second-half brace ensured Newport etched their name onto the trophy.

Here are a few of Jane Russell’s pictures from the incredible afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

Jim Burnside celebrates

Manager Gary Flinn

Jim Burnside enjoys the victory

Newport Pagnell Town lift the FA Vase

