Newport Pagnell Town lift the FA Vase at Wembley

Kieran Barnes’ stunning strike got things going for the Swans after 19 minutes before Ben Shepherd’s second-half brace ensured Newport etched their name onto the trophy.
Here are a few of Jane Russell’s pictures from the incredible afternoon at Wembley Stadium.
1. Newport Pagnell Town win at Wembley
Jim Burnside celebrates
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Newport Pagnell Town win at Wembley
Manager Gary Flinn
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Newport Pagnell Town win at Wembley
Jim Burnside enjoys the victory
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Newport Pagnell Town win at Wembley
Newport Pagnell Town lift the FA Vase
Photo: jane russell