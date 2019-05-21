Newport Pagnell Town to switch divisions for next season

Newport Pagnell Town have bid farewell to the UCL Premier Division after 15 years and will play in the SSML Premier Division next season.

As part of the FA’s measures to encourage people into grassroots football, and to cut down on long-distance travel to away games, the Swans will make the sideways step.

It means next season, Newport Pagnell will play sides like Leighton Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Dunstable Town, Harpdenden Town.

Darren Lynch’s side finished last season eighth in the UCL Premier Division where they have plied their trade since 2002.