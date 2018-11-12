Newport's nine-goal thriller was one of Lynch's best

Darren Lynch cited Newport Pagnell's 6-3 win over Pinchbeck as one of the best in his managerial career.

Injuries and unavailability left Lynch with a threadbare squad for the game at Willen Road against a Pinchbeck side who had lost just once all season. But it led to one of the most thrilling games of the season and put three vital points on the board for the Swans, thanks in no small part to a Tom Liversedge hat-trick.

But it could have been so much different. Liversedge fired Newport ahead after five minutes, but by the midway stage of the first half, the home side were trailing 3-1. Liversedge netted his second of the afternoon almost immediately after Pinchbeck scored their third. Remarkably, Newport went in level at the break when Dom Lawless, celebrating his birthday, bent in a free kick after the visiting keeper handled outside the area, though luckily he stayed on the field.

With the wind in their sails, Newport emerged for the second half and netted twice within the opening six minutes to assert themselves on the game. First, Josh Winters fired in from the edge of the box after Pinchbeck failed to properly clear a corner, before Lawless scored his second, blasting home after strong hold-up play from Liversedge.

While it was backs-to-the-walls at times for Newport as Pinchbeck sought a way back into the game, Liversedge completed his hat-trick with nine minutes to go, but that was not the end of the drama.

The visitors were awarded a dubious penalty late in the day, but it was brilliantly saved by keeper Jonny Thick as Newport claimed the win, which moves them up to 13th in the UCL Premier Division table.

Speaking afterwards, Lynch said: "I must admit this probably goes down as one of my best results as a manager with all the injuries and players missing and against a side with their record. The lads could have felt sorry for themselves but they proved we can compete with the top teams.

"The day started in the worst possible way when I lost mark Osborn our goalkeeper and captain, plus Michael Lyon to a back injury, and the loss of Jake Stronge to a suspected fractured ankle from Tuesdays loss to Daventry. So the odds were stacked against us against a Pinchbeck side that had lost one league game in 18 months."