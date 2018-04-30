Newport's title hopes in tatters after Holbeach defeat

Newport Pagnell look set to miss out on the UCL Premier Division title after losing 2-1 to Holbeach on Saturday, leaving them four points adrift of leaders Yaxley with two games to go.

Newport sit third in the table, with a game in hand over the leaders, but three points behind second placed Wisbech, who now sit in pole position. But Newport and Wisbech have a game in hand over Yaxley, though the Swans are third favourites with a week to go.

Holbeach took the first half lead but were reduced to 10-men before the break when their man was shown red for a deliberate elbow.

Dave Baker pulled one back for Newport in the second period, but the home side netted late in the day to secure the victory, putting a severe dent in Swans' title credentials.

On Tuesday night, Newport take on Cogenhoe United away from home before rounding out the season on the road at Peterborough Northern Star. Title rivals Wisbech take on Daventry Town in back-to-back games on Tuesday and then Saturday too, while Yaxley finish their season against Kirby Muxloe on Tuesday.