Newport squander four goal lead to Leicester Nirvana

If games finished with eight mintues to go, Newport Pagnell Town would have been celebrating a 4-0 win over Leicester Nirvana on Tuesday night. Instead though, a 96th minute penalty would see Nirvana complete a remarkable comeback to snatch a seemingly impossible point.

Everything looked home and hosed when Dom Lawless fired in Newport’s fourth with 57 minutes played, adding to Tom Liversedge’s first half brace and Josh Winters’ second half strike.

But with 82 minutes on the clock, Nirvana netted what they thought to be a consolation goal through Shaquille Master, and it caused Darren Lynch’s side to spiral out of control.

Jordan Nelson then found the net four minutes later, before Tariq Wilson added a third in the last minute.

Incredibly though, Nirvana were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time, which Nelson duly slotted home to complete a remarkable comeback for the home side.

Manager Lynch fumed afterwards: "We took a four goal lead, but what was to follow from my team was nothing but shambolic and naive. We switched off and allowed Nirvana to to create chance after chance in which they got a result from a game that they should never have.

"I mean no disrespect to them, but my side's game management was an absolute joke and to say I’m fuming is an understatement."

The result means Newport remain 10th in UCL Premier Division.