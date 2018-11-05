Newport survive second half scare to progress in FA Vase

Three goals in 10 first half minutes saw Newport Pagnell Town into the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday, beating Thame Rangers 3-2.

It threatened to be a bad day at the office for Newport though when they conceded to Thame Rangers after just two minutes. But Josh Winters equalised on 15 minutes, and then added his second three minutes later to fire Newport ahead. Dom Lawless added a third on 25 minutes to put the home side in control.

Speaking afterwards, manager Darren Lynch said his side had to dig in a defend their advantage, especially when Rangers moved within one goal. They also had keeper Mark Osborne to thank as he saved a penalty to see Newport through into the third round, where they will play Hullbridge Sports away on December 1.