Newport thump Chenecks to move up

Newport Pagnell Town are up to 11th in UCL Premier Division after a consummate 4-0 win over Northampton ON Chenecks on Saturday.

Having won both of the previous meetings between the sides already this season, the Swans could have been forgiven for being confident heading into the game, and it was fully warranted too.

Dom Lawless opened the scoring five minutes before half time from the penalty spot after Harry Stratton found Jake Stronge, who was brought down in the box.

Into the second period, Newport killed the game off when Lawless chested the ball into Stronge's path who in turn released Stratton to rattle home the second.

Tom Liversedge made it three not long afterwards before an own goal completed the rout late in the day.

Newport take on Desborough Town on Tuesday night at Willen Road.