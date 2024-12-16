Ryan Lowe scored 11 times for Milton Keynes Dons during the 2012.13 season.placeholder image
Next Bristol Rovers manager odds: Former MK Dons striker and ex-Derby County, Stoke City and Bristol City managers in the running for Rovers hot-seat

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:49 BST
Former MK Dons striker Ryan Lowe is said to be in the running for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.

Rovers sacked manager Matt Taylor this morning after their poor run of form.

The Gas, who last 2-0 at Birmingham at the weekend, have won only six out of 19 league games this season to leave them two points above the drop zone.

Lowe played one season for the Dons back in 2012, before he left to join Tranmere Rovers. He scored 11 times for the club.

After hanging up his boots, Lowe has gone on to enjoy spells in management with Bury, Plymouth and Preston North End over the last six seasons.

