Neymar and Brazil make another night to remember at Stadium MK

Milton Keynes was once again the focus of the footballing world on Tuesday night when Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, and his Brazil team-mates took to the pitch at Stadium MK.

More than 29,000 people saw Brazil claim victory over Cameroon as part of their Global Tour, having played Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Fans at Stadium MK

While Neymar, the Brazilian captain, only played a small part in proceedings at Stadium MK, the £200m man was the biggest name among a star-studded line-up.

But he was booed from the field after just six minutes as he hobbled off down the tunnel, replaced by match-winner Richarlison. His header on the stroke of half time was enough to secure victory over the Indomitable Lions.

Milton Keynes, of course, is no stranger to the big games - just last month, Tottenham played Watford at Stadium MK because of their on-going stadium issues, while the Women’s FA Cup has been played here, not to mention MK Dons’ humbling of Manchester United in 2014.

And there is more to come, with Stadium MK set to be a host venue for the 2021 Women’s European Championships.

Cameroon fans at Stadium MK

“It’s a privilege to receive the five-time FIFA World Cup winners and the five-time African Cup of Nations champions here,” said Dons chairman Pete Winkelman.

“It comes at an exciting time for the football club after three testing seasons, we are back competing back at the right end of the table.

“This is sure to be a night that will be talked about for many years to come, and will be a standout occasion in the history of Milton Keynes and the club.”