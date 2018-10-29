Neymar and co head to Milton Keynes for Brazil's Global Tour

Neymar has been included in Brazil's squad for their Golbal Tour, which will include Stadium MK next month.

The Paris Saint Germain star - the world's most expensive player - is part of Tite's squad to play Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium before Cameroon at Stadium MK.

The five-time FIFA World Cup winners will play at the home of MK Dons on Tuesday November 20, when they will take on the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, Cameroon, who are managed by ex-Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf.

Dons Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “It is a real privilege for the community of Milton Keynes to welcome Brazil, one of the greatest national football teams of all time, and reigning African Cup of Nations champions Cameroon to Stadium MK.

“We are all looking forward to hosting this magnificent sporting event here in November.”