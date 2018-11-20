Neymar hobbles off after six minutes at Stadium MK

The world's most expensive footballer Neymar was booed from the field after just six minutes as he hobbled off injured in Brazil's game against Cameroon at Stadium MK.

The Paris Saint Germain forward led Brazil out as the captain of the national side, but pulled up early in the game for treatment before going down on after an ambitious strike went high and wide of the mark.

After receiving further treatment on the field, he was substituted, replaced by Richarlison, who netted the first goal of the game on the stroke of half time. As he left the field though, Neymar was roundly booed by the fans before disappearing down the tunnel.

