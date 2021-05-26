Nicholls signs for Huddersfield Town
The former Dons keeper makes the step up to the Championship
Former Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed for Championship club Huddersfield Town.
The 28-year-old was told he was not getting a new contract at Stadium MK, having lost his spot to Andrew Fisher last season. He made more than 150 appearances for Dons since first signing in 2016.
Nicholls has signed a two-year deal for the Terriers and is expected to be back-up for number one keeper Ryan Schofield.
“I’m made up to be honest," said Nicholls. "As soon as I heard of Huddersfield Town’s interest I was made up and all over it. I can’t wait to get going now.
“It’s the culture of the club, the way that the club plays, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club. I thought it was a good step for me to come here, fight, and see where it goes.”