Nicholls signs for Huddersfield Town

Lee Nicholls made 14 appearances last season

Former Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed for Championship club Huddersfield Town.

The 28-year-old was told he was not getting a new contract at Stadium MK, having lost his spot to Andrew Fisher last season. He made more than 150 appearances for Dons since first signing in 2016.

Nicholls has signed a two-year deal for the Terriers and is expected to be back-up for number one keeper Ryan Schofield.

“I’m made up to be honest," said Nicholls. "As soon as I heard of Huddersfield Town’s interest I was made up and all over it. I can’t wait to get going now.