No bids for Dons players so far this summer

Despite securing promotion from League 2, there have been no bids to lure his players away, according to Paul Tisdale.

Dons bounced back to League 1 at the first time of asking last time out, finishing third behind Lincoln City and Bury.

Despite their success though, Tisdale says while there has probably been interest, no bids have come under his nose.

"As a manager you're sometimes the last to know," Tisdale said. "You never know what is going on in other recruitment offices. I'm sure there has been (interest), but nothing has been tangible and we've not had to fight anybody off.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there will be, but fortunately, I'm keeping the team together and I don't intend to lose anyone."