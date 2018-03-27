No boss? No problem for Unite MK

Managerless Unite MK bounced back from their midweek derby defeat with a 4-0 win over Tring Corinthians.

The SSML Division 2 club parted company with boss Mark Robinson on Wednesday before their 2-1 defeat to Loughton Man or on Wednesday.

But second half goals from Cole Rawson, Myles Braham and a double off the bench from Josh Ambrose, they took the easy victory.

The result sees them open up a gap in 10th to MK Gallacticos after their 3-0 defeat to Totternhoe.

This weekend, Gallacticos host Tring Town, Old Bradwell United are at home to The 61FC (Luton), while Unite MK take on Grendon Rangers.