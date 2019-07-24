No change to Dons' stance on former Charlton midfielder Ben Reeves

There are still no plans to sign Ben Reeves, despite the midfielder making a second appearance during pre-season.

Paul Tisdale confirmed last week that Reeves, who played for Dons from 2013 until 2017, had been training with the club ahead of his start at Welwyn Garden City last Friday, but had no intentions of signing him.

Despite not training with the club this week, he was a substitute in the 1-0 win over Hemel Hempstead, making his way into the game with 16 minutes to go.

After his second appearance though, first team coach Mel Gwinnett said there was still no plan to sign Reeves.

He said: "We're the sort of club to let that happen. We had Troy Brown in training with us when he didn't have anywhere else, and Ben is the same.

"He needs to train and keep fit while he's looking for a club, and we're a staff and a club who will help players, especially if they have an affinity to us or the club.

"We're helping Ben out as much as we can."

Skipper Dean Lewington added: "It's nice. He's a very talented kid, he did really well for us when he was here. He's a good friend and someone I enjoyed playing with, so it's been nice to have him back in the building."