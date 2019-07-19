No Dons deal lined up for Ben Reeves

Paul Tisdale has said there are currently no plans to sign Ben Reeves, despite the former midfielder playing for them on Friday night.

Reeves, who played for Dons between 2013 and 2017, was released by Charlton at the end of last season, but has been training with the club in the last two weeks.

Despite pulling on a Dons shirt again for the pre-season friendly with Welwyn Garden City on Friday night, manager Tisdale has said there are currently no plans to sign Reeves.

"He's a former player, he knows Danny Butterfield from Southampton and he asked to train with us. He's without a club and why wouldn't we help him?

"It's the same when we had Troy Brown a few weeks ago.

"He's playing for us because at this stage of the season, we need 22, 23 players.

"There's nothing lined up here, but never say never - we're helping him get fit to find a club."