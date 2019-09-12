No end in sight yet for Lewington

Dean Lewington hopes he can carry on playing football for as long as possible.

The 35-year-old is now into his 16th season with the club, Lewington is still a starter on the left-hand side, now more of a wingback than a fullback by trade.

Lewington is enjoying life as a wingback

Now in excess of 700 games for the club, Lewington has spent longer on the field than any other player, and shows no signs of slowing up.

"I worked hard over the summer to give myself the best chance," he said. "I'm not 25 any more so I know I have to keep that side of my game up as it could be one of the reasons not to play. I have to look after myself and take care of that side of it.

"When you enjoy it though, sometimes you don't realise you're doing it. There's plenty of competition, so you know you have to play well to keep hold of the shirt. Hopefully I can continue for as long as I possibly can."

After four consecutive weeks of playing Saturday and Tuesday, Dons enjoyed a week without a midweek game. And though Lewington was grateful for an early night on Tuesday, he said it was still a busy week for the players.

He said: "We don't do rest! It has been nice, mentally, to have a break. We had a reserve game on Tuesday though for some of the boys. It's hard to be on the periphery when you play Saturday-Tuesday because there isn't much time for training. It's important for them to get some minutes as well. It has been a nice week for everyone."