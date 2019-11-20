No fears over Moore-Taylor after early Bolton exit

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor should be back in action this weekend after his early substitution against Bolton on Saturday.

Having spent nine months on the sidelines after knee surgery earlier this year, there were concerns when he came off in the first half at the University of Bolton Stadium.

But manager Russell Martin insisted there was no cause for concern, and Moore-Taylor will be in contention for a start against Rotherham on Saturday.

"It was a strange one, he felt a bit dizzy," Martin explained. "He seems to be be OK and should be available for selection again on Saturday. He had a migraine, he'd not had one before and got a blind spot in his eye. By the time we got on the bus, he had a massive headache for the whole journey home. He seems to be OK now though.

"I'm confident he'll be back on Saturday."