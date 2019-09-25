No fingers pointed at Stuart Moore after Liverpool error

Paul Tisdale said little could be said to keeper Stuart Moore at half time after his mistake allowed Liverpool to take the lead four minutes before the break.

The keeper, taking over between the sticks from regular number one Lee Nicholls, allowed James Milner's shot to escape him, before punching it into his own net as he scrambled to swipe it away.

Tisdale said he did not need to speak to Moore after his mistake, and said there was no point in apportioning blame either.

He said: "Trust me when I say when something goes wrong for an individual as it did for Stuart, and there is no point denying it was a mistake, you don't talk about it. You might give him a tap on the arm as you go past but you all move on – we all know how it feels. He will have been very disappointed, but I haven't spoken to him. It goes without saying. He needs a day to forget about it. No-one said a thing to him and we just moved on.

"I won't criticise any of the players because as a team we've tried so hard, but to concede before half time was such a kick in the teeth. Going in at 0-0 would have been a great place to start from. It would have given us a chance in that last half hour."