No further additions expected to Martin's backroom staff

After the appointments of Luke Williams and Dean Thornton, Russell Martin is not expecting to bring in anyone else to his coaching staff.

Williams arrived on Wednesday from Bristol City U23s, after goalkeeper coach Thornton was added to the coaching team last week.

It means Martin feels his backroom staff is now complete. When asked whether he would be bringing anyone else in, he said: "Not at the moment. Bringing Dean in has been great for the keepers, Luke has been fantastic and Ryan has been really helpful.

"You don't want to get too many people in, so it's all here. We had some great people here, so we're just trying to maximise what we've got, and I'm really happy with that."

Ryan Harley's contribution to coaching duties for the last two weeks have impressed manager Martin, who wants to keep him in the role for the foreseeable future.

"It's something he wasn't thinking about until recently, but he's really enjoying it. We argue about football all the time, but it's great to have that. We're different people, and you need that."

The appointment of Williams is a big one for Martin, who said: "It's a brilliant appointment for the club and myself. He's a top coach, with a great reputation. I spoke to a lot of people about him, and after I met him I knew he was the one we wanted. I love the way his team played at Swindon.

"He'll be brilliant for us, and he's a good person to bounce ideas off. He's someone to challenge me, we've done that already. We agree on a lot, but there are bits we'll have to fine-tune."