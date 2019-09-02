No new faces at MK Dons as transfer window closes

Transfer deadline came and went without any additions for MK Dons.

With the window in England split between the Premier League and Championship sides unable to do business in August, while League One and Two sides able to trade until 5pm today (Monday).

After doing eight deals over the course of the summer - his final signing being Ben Reeves at the beginning of August - Paul Tisdale did not bring in any further bodies to bolster his squad as the window closed.

Speaking ahead Saturday's game against Accrington, Tisdale said money expected from the lucrative Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool would not be going towards his transfer kitty before the window closed.