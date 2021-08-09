No-one knows who I am - how one Dons manager 'candidate' reacted to rumours linking him to Milton Keynes

MK Dons dugouts

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant MK Dons managerial hot seat since the departure of Russell Martin last week.

Jody Morris remains the bookies' favourite for the position, while other high profile names like John Terry, Alex Neil and Jonathan Woodgate also make their lists albeit at some fairly long odds.

This weekend, some slightly more left-field names have been pitched into contention, including Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and Dundee boss James McPake as Dean Lewington continues to take temporary charge of the team until a replacement is found.

Another manager on the bookies' shortlist is Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner. The 35-year-old, who guided the U's to promotion to League One last season, questioned the rumours, saying: “Linked by who? It’s probably the Mark Bonner that played for Cardiff. No-one knows who I am, it can’t be me,” he said.

“I’ve got a job to do here and I’m loving it. I don’t think anyone of importance has linked me with it, so therefore we’ll completely ignore it and crack on doing this magnificent job that I’ve got here, loving life.