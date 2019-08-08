No plans to retire yet for Russell Martin

Russell Martin has no designs on quitting football just yet as he prepares to start his 16th season.

The 33-year-old completed his set of promotions last time out as he helped Dons out of League 2, following it up with a celebration match at Norwich City alongside Wes Hoolahan as the Canaries celebrated their careers with the club.

During the summer, Martin also took part in management and coaching courses to prepare him for life when he stops playing, but the defender insists he is enjoying playing too much to stop any time soon.

He said: "I don't know how long I'm going to be playing for, and I wouldn't be now if I still didn't really enjoy it. I will carry on enjoying it as long as I can.

"I savour it that little bit more, I took a little bit more time to play football on the pitch with my kids after last season because I don't know how many more times I will experience that. I've even started to enjoy pre-season! You become aware of time running out, not that I'm saying it's in my thoughts, but there are certain moments when you do think about it."

Described by Paul Tisdale as his signing of last season, Martin added: "I think my dad told me that! It's always nice to hear stuff like that. As you get older you look out less for that sort of stuff because you know when you've been good or not. My son is my biggest critic nowadays, telling me I don't score enough goals!

"I've really enjoyed working with Tis, I've learned so much more than I thought I was going to in a short space of time. If I'm contributing on and off the pitch, hopefully he will enjoy having me here.

"Any promotion, whatever league, is a brilliant feeling. It's what I came here for. We didn't want the season to end because we were enjoying it so much, and the fact we got promoted made it all worth while. Some players go their careers without experiencing that, playing in front of huge crowds, in a game with that much tension and that much riding on it. Unfortunately in football, it moves on so quickly!"