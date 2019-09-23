No pressure to repeat Manchester United feat against Liverpool

There is no pressure on MK Dons to cause the upset of all upsets when they take on European champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.

More than 29,000 fans will fill Stadium MK for the visit of the Premier League leaders for the Carabao Cup third round clash, with few putting their money on the home side for an unlikely win.

Will Grigg scored a brace against United in 2014, including this with his chest

Stranger things have happened though - you need look no further than the 4-0 win over Manchester United in the same venue and competition in 2014 for that. And although Conor McGrandles says he would love a repeat of the result, he says Dons are more realistic of the challenge at hand.

He said: "That was a special night for the players – Lewie and Reevesy were both here so they speak about how good it was. If that happens again, it would be incredible, but we're under no illusions as to how hard it will be.

"They have an incredible squad – even if it's not the team that started on Sunday, they've got a team that could compete in Europe and the Premier League. It will be a really difficult game.

"We can't be stupid, obviously we cannot go out and be as attacking as we would in a League One game. We have to be sensible and take our chances when they come and defend strongly. We have to hope to play our best game and hope they have an off night, get a few bits of luck in there as well. No matter who they play, it will be a hard game.

"You've always got a chance. The club have done it before, so there's always a chance."

Though Dons head into the game off the back of two 1-0 home defeats to Ipswich and Southend, McGrandles admitted the hectic League One schedule has meant the game against Liverpool has been put to the back-burner until today (Monday), but said there are no signs of nerves in the dressing room.

"I'm really looking forward to it. There was a real disappointment on Saturday, with the result and performance, so we've not really thought about this game until today. We're now all looking forward to it and are raring to go.

"You need to take every game the same, but this is different – they're European champions, they're the best team in the country at the moment and top of the league. We're under no illusions as to how big a game this is."