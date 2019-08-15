No room for sentiment when Dons reunite with promotion winner

David Wheeler may have scored the goal to send Dons into League 1 , but Joe Walsh hopes to stop him from doing the same this weekend.

Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park for the first time in seven years on Saturday, and will come up against last season’s loanee Wheeler, now lining up for the Chairboys.

Walsh, who helped Dons to a clean-sheet victory over Shrewsbury last weekend, said there is no room for sentiment when it comes to former team-mates.

He said: “It’s just another game – we’ll say hello before the game, play it, hopefully win and then speak to him afterwards!

“We played against Ethan Ebanks-Landell (against Shrewsbury) and we used to play with him too. It’s just football.”

