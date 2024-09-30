MK Dons are only five points off the play-offs despite their sluggish start.MK Dons are only five points off the play-offs despite their sluggish start.
No Scott Lindsey miracle this season for MK Dons, plus supercomputer predicts one of Bromley and Morecambe will stay up by a just one point

Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:08 BST
Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended with a 1-1 draw at Bromley.

But it could prove to be a valuable point in the long run with the faltering Dons still only five points off a play-off place.

Lindsey performed miracles with Crawley last year to get them promoted, but, according this supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets – there will be no fairytales at Stadium MK this season.

Here is how it sees the League Two table finishing.

The predicted table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

98pts (+36)

1. Gillingham

98pts (+36)

90pts (+22)

2. Notts County

90pts (+22)

84pts (+25)

3. Walsall

84pts (+25)

83pts (+18)

4. Chesterfield

83pts (+18)

