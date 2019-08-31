No silver-lining for goal-scorer Agard after Accrington loss

Kieran Agard scored his first goal of the season against Accrington Stanley, but it meant little to the striker after the 2-1 defeat at the Wham Stadium.

Agard's 18th minute strike gave Dons the lead, though it disguised an otherwise poor showing from Paul Tisdale's side, who conceded twice in 15 second half minutes, and but for Lee Nicholls' penalty save could have been even further adrift.

For Agard, his first goal of the campaign was bittersweet after the second consecutive League One defeat.

"It was nice to get a goal but I'd swap it for the win today," he said. "We didn't get the result we wanted, but we need to get back to winning ways. We're all disappointed in there, we'll try and take some positives. Things didn't go for us for whatever reason.

"I always think I'm going to get a chance and fortunately today it did and it went in. As a striker you have those times when you have to plug away and believing it will come. First and foremost, you have to do your bit for the team and if you get a goal, it's a bonus. It's always about the three points for me, and it's disappointing we didn't get them today.

"We've got that chance to play again on Tuesday, and we're all itching to do that. We'll prepare right on Monday and try to move forward."