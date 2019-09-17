Nolan strikes early as Dons lose to Ipswich

MK Dons' winning run ended on Tuesday after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes against Ipswich Town saw them go down 1-0 at Stadium MK.

Jon Nolan's 12th minute strike was enough to seal the win for the Tractor Boys, extending their undefeated start to the season, though a much brighter second period almost allowed Dons back into it.

Report

Tomas Holy made three good saves to keep the home side at bay in the second half, with Jordans Bowery and Houghton testing his resolve as they sought an equaliser.

The result sees Dons drop to 11th in the table ahead of this Saturday's home game against Southend, who are still seeking their first win of the season.

Brennan Dickenson was the surprise inclusion in the side for the visit of Ipswich, replacing skipper Dean Lewington on the left-flank, with only one other change coming in midfield as Hiram Boateng replaced Kieran Agard.

Ipswich headed to Stadium MK as one of the favourites for the division having come down from the Championship. And having made an undefeated start to the campaign, it was not long before they asserted themselves on the game by taking a 13th minute lead as Jon Nolan flicked home Emyr Huws' cross.

It could have been much worse for Tisdale's side five minutes later when a mistake from Conor McGrandles allowed the dangerous Kayden Jackson through on goal, only to be denied by Lee Nicholls who was quick off his line.

And it would have been no more than Ipswich deserved, having been in control of the opening exchanges, with Jackson at the heart of it. They were dealt a blow 10 minutes before the break when Ollie Norwood had to limp out though.

Dons, having won three in a row prior to kick-off, looked like they were chasing shadows for much of the opening 45 minutes, given barely any time to settle on the ball as Paul Lambert's side pressed quickly. Nombe, playing as the lone striker, barely had a sniff of the ball, with Dons' two best chances falling to captain George Williams, though he was unable to test keeper Tomas Holy on either occasion.

In a bid to get back into the game, Tisdale made two changes at the break bringing on Callum Brittain and Jordan Bowery for Dickenson and Joe Walsh. And it certainly breathed more life into the home side as they provided a far more significant threat, though Bowery should have done better when the ball dropped to his feet six yards out, though Holy did equally well to keep him at bay.

The keeper did well again to deny Bowery for a second time, this time an effort from the edge of the penalty area, before a terrific block to stop Jordan Houghton's low drive from the corner of the six yard box.

Seven minutes of stoppage time did not bring about a late leveller as Dons suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 10,167 (3,360)

MK Dons: Nicholls, Walsh (Brittain 46), Martin, Poole, Williams, Dickenson (Bowery 46), Houghton, Kasumu, McGrandles, Boateng (Agard 85), Nombe

Subs not used: Moore, Lewington, Gilbey, Harley

Ipswich Town: Holy, Chambers, Wilson, Skuse, Jackson (Edwards 75), Norwood (Keane 35), Nolan, Downes, Vincent-Young, Garbutt, Huws (Georgiou 67)

Subs not used: Norris, Judge, Dozzell, Woolfenden

Booked: Poole, Dowenes