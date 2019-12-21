Nombe adds an element Dons are missing

Sam Nombe's 45 minute cameo in the 3-1 defeat to Gillingham was another reminder of what Dons have been missing in the last three months.

Coming on with the side 2-0 down at half time, Nombe was brought on for Kieran Agard at the break and immediately played a key role in setting up Alex Gilbey to fire in Dons' only goal of the game early in the second period.

Though they would go on to lose 3-1, with Max Ehmer restoring Gillingham's two-goal advantage just two minutes later, Nombe continued to make a mark on the game for the right reasons for the visitors.

"He was excellent, he did exactly what we asked," said manager Russell Martin afterwards. "He provided a platform for us to go and play in the second half. Most of our good stuff came through him, which is pleasing for us. He's looked really sharp, was good in the reserve game in the week, so he has done himself huge credit coming on in a tough but good fixture for us.

"He brings something different. We need something different in terms of personnel, but we know what Sam brings, and he's got room for improvement too. He gave us energy, pressed and allowed us to play a lot higher up the pitch.

"I know his attitude, the way he works every day, but he has looked less rusty than I expected him to. We all know what he's capable of, but he's a rough diamond. And when he plays like that, we've to a real threat on our hands."