Nombe back in contention for MK Dons' trip to Doncaster

Striker Sam Nombe could be on the bench against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The 21-year-old made a huge impact earlier in the season, scoring four goals in his first four appearances. But an injury picked up in early October has ruled him out, alongside fellow striker Rhys Healey.

After Joe Mason's return to the squad in recent weeks, Nombe is next in line to make a comeback for Russell Martin's side, and the manager confirmed he could be phased back into first-team action as early as this Saturday's trip to Doncaster.

"He's s confident boy, one of his biggest strengths is his self-belief. It has been good to have him back in training. He comes with an attitude, a freshness and just wants to win. He won't be ready straight away, we have to be careful with him, which is why Saturday might come too early for him, but it's great to have him amongst it again."

Healey too is on the brink of a return, but is a few weeks behind Nombe, with Martin adding: "Hopefully another week or two in terms of training. He's doing bits and bobs, dropping in and out with us. It's really important not to rush him either. We want Rhys until the end of the season. He's looked stronger and fitter, so it will be nice to have him back in a reserve game, probably not next week but we'll look to have him involved."

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor is also likely to return to the side after missing the last two games with a suspected concussion, picked up against Bolton Wanderers. Baily Cargill and George Williams are suspenced for the game.