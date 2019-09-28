Nombe is good enough to play as Dons' solo striker

Paul Tisdale has backed Sam Nombe to shine irrespective of whether he plays up front alone or with a partner.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation this season after injuries to fellow strikers Rhys Healey and Joe Mason left Tisdale with little choice but to play the youngster.

Nombe congratulated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

After an excellent showing in midweek against Liverpool's experienced defence of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren playing as part of a two-man attack force with Jordan Bowery, fans will be looking for more of the same from the striker.

However, when asked whether Nombe plays best with another striker alongside him, Tisdale said: "It's a decent observation, but you look at the last 20 minutes against Blackpool, Sam up front on his own worked well too. That will come down to us working out what works best at the time. I think Sam will do well whatever.

"He has a mentality and clarity to his game. Certain games will throw up certain scenarios which will need a partner with him. Sam plays his own game and will be OK. It's good when there are two centre-halves occupied by two centre forwards, but it won't be the same every game. It depends where the space is. We have to get the best out of everyone while we have the players available we do."