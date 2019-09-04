Nombe is putting more pressure on Dons' strikers

After netting three goals in a week, Conor McGrandles is backing Sam Nombe to mount pressure on Dons' front line.

The 20-year-old opened his Dons account in the 4-1 win over Southend in the Carabao Cup last week, before a brace against Stevenage helped them to a 3-0 win in the Leasing.com Trophy game at the Lamex Stadium.

With Dons scoring just once in their last two league games - the 4-0 defeat to Peterborough and the 2-1 reverse against Accrington - Nombe's goals could fire him into contention for a more regular slot in Paul Tisdale's League One squads.

Speaking after the win over Stevenage, McGrandles said: "Credit to Sam, he's got two good finishes and made it quite comfortable for us in the end. Two good goals will do his confidence a world of good.

"He's done really well in pre-season, he's come back fighting fit, and is scoring. It'll put pressure on the strikers, Kieran, Rhys and Jordan who have been doing well too. It's a good front line."